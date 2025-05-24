Orlando Magic Acquire Former Sixth Man Of The Year In New Trade Proposal
With the NBA Draft and free agency looming, the Orlando Magic's front office is working to improve the roster. The offense needs a consistent scoring punch beyond Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to elevate it from the bottom of the rankings. Orlando doesn't have much financial freedom to work with, meaning a trade is likely.
If the organization wants to bring offensive help without breaking the bank or shedding assets, it should aim to acquire Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz.
Magic receive: G Jordan Clarkson
Jazz receive: G Cole Anthony, G Jett Howard
Why Orlando Does It:
After losing Jalen Suggs for the remainder of the season to a knee injury, the scoring burden became much greater for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Suggs was averaging 16.2 points before the injury, a career-high. With Suggs and Mo Wagner out, no player besides Banchero and Wagner averaged double-figure scoring.
A former Sixth Man of the Year, Clarkson injects consistent scoring immediately. He averaged 16.2 points last season before plantar fasciitis limited him to 37 games. Concerns for Clarkson's health are warranted, as Orlando desperately needs durability to accompany offense. However, using him as a bench option behind Suggs will create instant improvement.
Why Utah Does It:
The Jazz are rebuilding following a 17-win season. Clarkson, 32, doesn't fit the youthful timeline. Jett Howard is a former first-round pick entering his third year in the league. Howard, 21, is a complementary piece for a young roster that may provide a larger role.
Anthony, 25, is still young with enough veteran experience to add production immediately.
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Reflects On EarnIng Michael Jordan's Respect
Orlando Magic's Limited Cap Space Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Announcer Paul Porter Gives Different Version Of Split From Orlando Magic