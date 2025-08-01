Orlando Magic Additions Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones Continue To Draw Raves
There is no part of Orlando Magic history that longtime announcer David Steele hasn't seen. He left the University of Florida's radio network in 1989 to join the Magic in their first NBA season. He has witnessed both of Orlando's NBA Finals runs.
Steele appeared on the No Days Off podcast with Scott Smith to applaud the Magic front office for acquiring guards Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones but to also express his thoughts on how he'll fit in with the star duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
"Perfect, really just the perfect additions," Steele said. "I just think if you add the right piece, there is no such thing as an overpay if it can get you to an NBA finals then it's worth whatever you have to give up."
Orlando traded four unprotected first round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Bane. The guard provides much-needed efficient three-point shooting and shot creation. They also signed Jones to one-year deal worth $7 million.
"He's the right player at the right time, a perfect piece to the puzzle," Steele said. He averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists but what should stand out to Magic fans more is how he'll accumulate his points. Orlando was the worst three-point shooting team in the regular season and the playoffs last season. Bane shot 48.4 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three-point range.
Steele raved about what Jones provides offensively to coach Jamahl Mosley's young team.
"And Tyus is an outstanding addition at the point guard position because those were the weaknesses Scott...three-point shooting, playmaking, leadership at that one position," Steele said.
MORE ORLANDO MAGIC NEWS
