Orlando Magic at Houston Rockets, Monday, March 10: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
The Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets meet for the first of two meetings this season Monday night from Toyota Center. It is the second stop of the Magic's five-game road trip.
Orlando comes in after its first win in six games, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 111-109 on Saturday night.
Houston defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by 29 points Saturday night, their fifth win in the last 10 games.
In game 66, the Rockets are the last of the 29 other teams Orlando hasn't seen this season.
How to Watch Magic at Rockets
Who: Orlando Magic (30-35, 8th in East) at Houston Rockets (39-25, 5th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Monday, March 10, 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. local
Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Space City Home Network, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Houston -4.5
Over/Under: o/u 213
Moneyline: Houston -180
Last Meeting: Houston 118, Orlando 106 on April 9, 2024
Game Notes
- The Magic have lost 17 of the last 24 meetings against the Rockets & 11 of the last 15 at Houston.
- Assistant coach Jesse Mermuys spent the 2013-14 season as assistant coach/director of player development with the Rockets.
- Trevelin Queen played 10 games with the Rockets during the 2021-22 campaign.
Injury Report
For the latest on Orlando and Houston's injury reports, click here.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 24.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 8.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Houston Rockets
- Jalen Green: 21.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists
- Alperen Sengun: 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Fred VanVleet (questionable): 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists
- Dillion Brooks: 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists
- Tari Eason: 11.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists
- Jabari Smith Jr.: 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assist
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 133-177 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets: Udoka is in his second season as the Rockets' head coach after a single season leading the Boston Celtics. Prior to being a head coach, he spent several seasons as an assistant in San Antonio, then individual seasons in Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Udoka had a seven-season NBA career as a player spanning 316 games.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- JUST GET ONE: The Magic believe their skid-snapping victory versus the Bucks can build momentum. CLICK HERE
- SNAP BACK TO REALITY: Orlando needs to find itself on a five-game road trip that could further make or break their postseason outlook. CLICK HERE
- SUPERMAN GOING INTO MAGIC HOF: Dwight Howard will be the 13th inductee into the Magic Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: The NBA flexed the final Magic-Cavs matchup to national TV on Thursday, plus more Magic notes. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC GO SOUL-SEARCHING: Orlando is lacking for confidence and hoping to find a fix fast. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.