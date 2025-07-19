Orlando Magic Center Goga Bitadze Has Big Summer Plans
The Orlando Magic's offseason has been eventful, given all the moves they made. There is so much to be excited about regarding the team next season, but there's still big news coming out. It was recently announced by the Georgian basketball federation that native center Goga Bitadze has made the roster to play in Eurobasket come late August.
The sixth-year veteran spoke about participating in the tournament after the Magic's season ended.
"I have Eurobasket with the Georgian national team, which I take very seriously," Bitadze said in his exit interview.
The former first-round pick center averaged career-highs across the board this past season: 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, two assists, and shot 61.1 percent from the field in 70 games. Bitadze had an expanded role given Moe Wagner's torn ACL injury, and made the most of the opportunity.
The Magic center views Eurobasket as another chance to grow his game and continue to improve. The other Georgian bigs listed on the roster are Sandro Mamukelashvili, who recently signed with the Toronto Raptors, Giorgi Shermadini, and Ilia Londaridze.
Given the competition, Bitadze has a legitimate shot at being the starting center for the Georgian team, especially if he displays the same production as this past NBA season. European players often take their game to the next level when representing their countries, as it's a massive honor.
If Bitadze manages to put on incredible performances throughout Eurobasket, that will further increase his chances of being a consistent rotational player for next season.
Orlando Magic Get Massive Value Re-Signing Moe Wagner On Bargain Deal
Orlando Magic's Goga Bitadze Has Busy Offseason Ahead After Career Year
Orlando Magic's Moe Wagner Reveals Offseason Injury Update
Orlando Magic Offer Major Jalen Suggs, Moe Wagner Injury Updates