Orlando Magic's Goga Bitadze Has Busy Offseason Ahead After Career Year
With his seventh NBA season in the books, Orlando Magic Center Goga Bitadze has a busy summer ahead.
Bitadze, 25, refuses to get complacent, He plans to attack the offseason with a strong work ethic.
"Hard work, that's the plan," Bitadze said. "Gotta get better; I think I've done that pretty much every year."
As the Magic battled injuries this season Bitadze was heavily relied upon. It led to career-high numbers. He earned 42 starts, averaging 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. Bitadze also displayed strong rim protection skills, averaging 1.4 blocks.
"I stayed ready," Bitadze said. "Whenever my name was called, I stepped up, I helped my team win."
Additionally, Bitadze recorded career-best 61 field goal percentage. Still, he wants to improve as a shooter.
It's already there; I just have to trust in it," Bitadze said. "It's going to help this team moving forward offensively. There is a lot to improve still, so the work starts now," Bitadze added. "It's not like it's the offseason, and I'm taking days off."
This summer, Bitadze returns home to his native Georgia to compete with the national team in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. Georgia opens the tournament against Spain on Aug. 28 at the Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Cyprus.
"I take that very seriously, so I'm going to prepare for that and stay in shape all summer," Bitadze said. "Hopefully, we win a lot of games with the national team; that's the goal."
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com
X: @DonDocuments407