Orlando Magic Get Massive Value Re-Signing Moe Wagner On Bargain Deal
The Orlando Magic are continuing to bolster their roster to seriously compete in the Eastern Conference next season.
Acquiring former Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is, of course, the highlight of their summer thus far, but Orlando's front office just got away with a huge steal. ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that the Magic are re-signing frontcourt contributor Moe Wagner on a one-year, $5 million contract.
"Free agent forward/center Moe Wagner has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal to return to the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. Wagner's agent, Jason Glushon, reached the new contract with Magic executives on Friday," Charania posted to his X account.
The Magic's center room is highlighted by Wendell Carter Jr., Wagner, and Goga Bitadze. While this is far from a top-of-the-line group, the sheer amount of depth the Magic have will allow them to keep up with the best the NBA has to offer.
Wagner is such a bargain at $5 million because his level of play in 2025 simply warranted a greater amount of money. He averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds on 56.2 percent shooting and 36 percent from three-point range in 30 appearances.
Although he missed a large portion of last season due to injury, it's clear he has the ability to contribute to the title-contending Magic when healthy.
