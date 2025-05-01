The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic's Moe Wagner Reveals Offseason Injury Update

Moe Wagner tore his ACL for the Orlando Magic after 30 games, but is rehabbing the injury after surgery.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.
Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner is entering the offseason having not played since December when he tore his ACL.

Wagner remains in rehab after having surgery in early January but offered a positive update in regards to his health Thursday at the team's exit interviews.

"There's no track, there's no benchmark or anything like that. It's part of the rehab. You go day by day, you figure it out. But of course, that's the mentality," Wagner said about returning for next season. "That's what I'm working towards, and I'm pretty positive minded towards that."

Wagner, 28, played in just 30 games before the devastating knee injury, and the Magic certainly suffered without his presence on the court. The German big man averaged a career-high 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds off the bench before his injury, proving that he was turning a corner with the team.

The Magic have a team option on Wagner's contract for the upcoming season for $11 million, but whether that is accepted or declined, Orlando is expected to have him on the roster for the 2025-26 campaign.

Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.

