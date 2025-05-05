Orlando Magic Center Named Los Angeles Clippers Trade Target
The Orlando Magic have been hinting at possible trades for the offseason after the team failed to make it out of the first round for a second consecutive season.
One team that could make sense as a trade partner for the Magic is the Los Angeles Clippers, who are seeking a backup center for Ivica Zubac.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests the Clippers could be interested in Goga Bitadze in a trade.
"When the Clippers had Zubac on the floor this season, they outscored opponents by 9.4 points per 100 possessions (would have tied Boston for the second-best net rating, per NBA.com). When they didn't, they were outscored by 3.4 points per 100 possessions (would have ranked 24th)," Buckley wrote.
"They need to beef up their roster behind the big fella, and Bitadze could help do that. He's been squeezed for floor time by Orlando's crowded center rotation, but when he plays, he is super productive: 12.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 blocks per 36 minutes this season, per Basketball-Reference."
With Moe Wagner returning from injury, it may be smart for the Magic to shop Bitadze. They should only make a deal if they get good value for him.
"And since the Magic are so deep at that spot, they should be willing to field offers for him," Buckley wrote. "Assuming the price is relatively reasonable, he'd make a ton of sense for this team."
Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.