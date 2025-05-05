Orlando Magic Linked To $100 Million Star In Trade Rumor To Help Paolo Banchero
The Orlando Magic are looking for ways to improve this offseason, specifically on offense to add a creator alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting the Magic are interested in acquiring Portland Trail Blazers point guard Anfernee Simons in a trade.
"As a new offseason beckons, another Trail Blazer has been increasingly projected as an Orlando target: Lillard's former Blazers backcourt mate Anfernee Simons. The 25-year-old is an Orlando native who would certainly blend in nicely from a timeline perspective alongside Banchero (22) and Wagner (23)," Stein wrote.
"You'll recall that Simons was one of four Blazers we mentioned in a recent around-the-league notebook — alongside Robert Williams III, Deandre Ayton and Matisse Thybulle — because he is routinely pointed to by rival teams as a potential trade candidate. Simons' proven ability to score makes it conceivable that he could generate more external interest than anyone in that quartet."
Simons averaged 19.3 points and 4.8 assists with the Blazers this season, which was a slight dip from the previous two years when he passed the 20-point threshold.
His role would change, but he would give Orlando a much needed third scorer that it needs to form a more complete offense. That could be what the Magic need to finally get their first playoff series win since 2010.
Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.