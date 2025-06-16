Orlando Magic Choose Homegrown Players Over Draft Picks In Desmond Bane Deal
The Orlando Magic's acquisition of Desmond Bane has sparked widespread debate over the trade's cost.
The Magic are sending guards Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, along with four first-round picks and a pick-swap, to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Bane. The trade has raised eyebrows due to the substantial assets Orlando relinquished.
On a recent episode of the Club 520 podcast, former NBA guard Jeff Teague justified the trade, citing Orlando's depth of young talent.
"If you really look at how young this team is, you still got Anthony Black on the bench. People that you have got in the first round super high. You got to give them a chance. Just adding more young guys to that roster really wasn't going to help them," Teague said.
"They need some more veteran pieces because their top five players are all under 27," he continued. "So, you are going to have them for another solid four or five years. Those picks really aren't going to matter."
Critics have raised concerns about the Magic's lack of a primary point guard. However, Teague emphasized Black is now poised to step up and assume that role.
"People are like they don't have a playmaking guard. Well, Anthony Black was the 6 or 7 pick? He better figure it out. It's time because they are basically telling you; you are up next," Teague stated.
Teague also noted players like Caleb Houstan and Jett Howard will have opportunities to log more minutes as the Magic look to further develop their homegrown talent.
