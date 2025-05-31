Orlando Magic Could Draft Underrated Cooper Flagg Ex-Teammate
The Orlando Magic could retool their supporting cast through the draft. With two picks in each round, they are projected to target perimeter scoring. Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft projects Sion James being selected at No. 46.
James averaged 8.6 points while shooting 41.3 percent from three on a talented Duke team that included Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel, all projected top-10 picks.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports said James worked effortlessly to become an efficient shooter.
"They get a wing in James," O'Connor wrote. "Who after years of laying bricks has worked hard to become a dead-eye, spot-up shooter. And he brings much more than shooting as a crafty playmaker who keeps the ball moving. He’s also a versatile defender who sets a tone with his hustle."
While viewed as a wing, during the NBA Combine he expressed comfortability at point guard.
"My natural position always been point guard," James said. "That's what I feel best at doing. I feel best in having the ball, man. But most importantly, I feel best being on the basketball court, whether you give me the ball or not. So I've kind of developed the ability to play on and off the ball."
He added studying two-way players influences his playstyle.
"I watch a lot of players," James stated. "More than anything. I'm not just watching one specific guy, and watching teams and the way they play. There are certain guys, like Jrue Holiday and how he impacts the game on both ends from different spots on the floor. Some of these other wings that are playing, to watch in a way that they continue to make an impact everywhere. And it's all that's probably the closest one. I don't think it's a perfect one-to-one comparison, but that's probably the closest I agree."