Orlando Magic Could Draft Overlooked Two-Way Prospect
The Orlando Magic look to address their needs with two first-round picks if not traded before the draft. Linked to offensive-minded guards, they could also address an underrated need at forward. In a recent mock draft, Rasheer Fleming is projected to be a target.
Yahoo Sports insider Kevin O'Connor predicted the Saint Joseph’s forward to be selected by Orlando with pick No. 25.
"Here’s another shooter for the Magic," O'Connor wrote. "Fleming is a hustler who drains spot-up jumpers and brings energy on defense. Swatting shots and snagging boards. He has some real warts as a ball-handler with a lack of experience against high-level competition, but this would matter less for an Orlando team that would place him in a defined role."
Although Fleming is a well-rounded prospect who measures great and showcased elite three-point shooting, expressing ball-handling is not an issue was a goal during the NBA Combine.
"That I could put the ball on the floor," Fleming said. "I haven't shown it a lot, like in the season, or anything like that, or just the college career in general, but I can put the ball move forward. That's something I can continue to work on."
The junior averaged 1.4 steals, 1.5 blocks and 14.7 points while shooting 39 percent from three.
During a pre-draft workout, he said teams at the Combine wanted to see more aggressiveness.
"They want me to be more aggressive when it comes to attacking," Fleming stated. "Whether scoring or even going for rebounds, having a tight mindset. That was the main thing they wanted to see from me."