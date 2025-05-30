Latest Mock Draft Projects Orlando Magic Building On Biggest Strength
The Orlando Magic have prided themselves as one of the league's best defensive units.
They ranked second in defensive rating and held opponents to a league-low average of 105.5 points. Despite key injuries and no All-Defensive selections, their DNA is characterized by physicality and grit.
Although many have pinned offensive threats to the team this offseason, one sports writer believes they could double down on their identity in the Draft.
Yahoo Sports analyst Kevin O'Connor projects them drafting Colorado State guard Nique Clifford with the No. 16 pick.
"Clifford is a tough-as-nails wing who does it all," O'Connor wrote. "He defends multiple positions, crashes the boards, and scores from everywhere. As a super senior with only Mountain West pedigree, he lacks experience against high-level competition despite his age. But his skill-set would in theory allow him to fit right away on Orlando's roster, providing shooting to a team that ranked 25th in 3-point attempts and last in percentage."
The senior averaged 18.9 points and 1.2 steals, providing a two-way guard, which could help alleviate offensive pressure off stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
He also rounds out his game, averaging 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, showcasing his all-around game. While versatility stands out, he expressed playmaking is an underrated aspect at the NBA Combine.
"I can score at three levels, playmake, rebound the ball and defend," Clifford said. "So whatever a team asks of me. I feel like I fit in with whoever I go. I have a good personality and character. I’ll be able to fit in with any group, I'm an easy plug-and-play kind of guy. My playmaking goes overlooked sometimes. I grew up being a point guard. I always had a good feel for the game, High IQ."
