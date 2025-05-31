NBA Insider Has One Lingering Orlando Magic Question Entering Offseason
After back-to-back playoff appearances, the Orlando Magic are moving past their rebuild and aiming for championship contention. To take the next step, they need to strengthen the supporting cast around star duo Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. One insider is questioning whether the current roster is enough.
NBA analyst Zach Lowe questioned their depth for an expensive team during a conversation on The Zach Lowe Show
"Banchero is a star who's going to be a playoff star," Lowe said. "Wagner, if he can ever figure out what the hell's going on with his jump shot, is an All-Star level player. My question about Orlando is, who are the other guys on the team? Because they do have all their picks and all their slots.
"Jalen Suggs is definitely another guy," Lowe added. "Love Jalen Suggs. He's never healthy, but I think he fits really well with those two guys. I love that trio. They're suddenly really expensive. They need Anthony Black to hit, and maybe Da Silva becomes one of the guys. Jett Howard has barely played. Isaac can't play more than 15 minutes in any game. And they're suddenly kind of expensive. Wendell Carter Junior is all right, I think they need a better center than him. They're so far behind figuring out their offense."
They took a step back from last season’s 47–35 record, finishing 41–41. Injuries played a major role, with Banchero, Wagner and Suggs missing significant time.
Lowe believes if they can stay healthy, contending for a top seed in the Eastern Conference is realistic.
"They urgently have to ask themselves,” Lowe said. “Who's on the team that really makes a deep playoff run? I think if they're healthy, they're a 50-plus-win team. Next year, they could be a top-three seed. So maybe I am underrating them.”