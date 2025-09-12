Orlando Magic Could Have Best Starting Lineup in NBA
The Orlando Magic are going into the season with a new starting lineup after the team traded for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Bane will join a starting lineup that features Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. With Bane aboard, the Magic were given an "A-" from Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes' starting lineup report card grades.
"Orlando's starters should be better than they were a year ago, but that small-sample bar won't be tough to clear," Hughes wrote.
"... Bane is a solid defender who should be able to match KCP's contributions while dramatically outperforming him offensively. Orlando hopes he won't be the only true dead-eye shooter from deep, as Suggs' last healthy season (2023-24) included a 39.7 percent clip on threes.
"Banchero is a good pick to crash the top five in MVP voting, and Wagner will earn All-NBA consideration if he manages to fix his perimeter stroke.
"Carter Jr. will need to be more efficient offensively as well, but last year's 54.4 true shooting percentage was way out of line from his previous three campaigns, all of which saw him post at least a 60.0 true shooting figure."
The Magic could have one of the best starting lineups in the league with all of their playmaking and top-tier defense. Orlando ranked No. 2 in the league in defensive rating last season behind the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, so there's reason to believe that the team could be elite defensively once again.
The biggest test for the starting lineup will be staying healthy. All four returning starters missed significant time last season hurt, leading to the Magic's mediocre 41-41 record.
The Magic are expected to improve with Bane joining the mix, but if Banchero, Wagner, Suggs and Carter all remain healthy, this team has the potential to win 50 games and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
