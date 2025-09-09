Why Magic Trade For Desmond Bane Has Huge Impact in NBA
The Orlando Magic are excited to bring in Desmond Bane for the upcoming season to boost their 3-point percentage.
ESPN insider Chris Herring believes Bane ranks No. 2 in terms of biggest players to join a new team this offseason behind Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Houston Rockets.
"The 27-year-old swingman's move to the Eastern Conference for four first-round picks, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony was one of the most seismic moves all summer, and highlighted the fact that the Magic want to go all-in right now," Herring wrote of Bane.
"Acquiring Bane, a career 41% shooter from 3 on ample volume, makes all the sense in the world for a club that finished last in the league in triples and 3-point percentage. He'll instantly help in that regard, while also alleviating some of the offensive pressure that sat on the shoulders of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner."
The Magic are hoping the trade for Bane will take the team from a pretender to a contender in the Eastern Conference.
With teams like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers expected to fall with injuries to stars on their respective rosters, it affords the Magic an opportunity to climb up to the top of the heap.
Adding Bane should certainly help the Magic achieve those goals. The Magic were the worst 3-point shooting team last season, making just 31.8 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. For context, the Washington Wizards (one of the league's worst teams overall), shot 33.5 percent from downtown.
The Magic need 3-point shooting more than camels need water in the desert, so adding Bane should help them get closer to their goals. If Bane operates at a high level and plays like he did with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Magic could be due for a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference this spring.
