Could Orlando Magic Trade For Philadelphia 76ers $16 Million Forward?
The Orlando Magic are always looking for ways in which they can improve the team, especially considering the fact that they are now viewed as contenders in the Eastern Conference.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggests the Magic should trade Goga Bitadze to the Philadelphia 76ers for veteran forward Kelly Oubre Jr.
"Though Oubre doesn't address the Magic's most glaring need from last season (three-point shooting), he would fit well into highly switchable defensive lineups with Banchero and Franz Wagner. And his slashing could keep opposing defenses on their toes when Orlando's stars are driving," Bailey wrote.
Oubre would be an ideal forward to back up Banchero and Wagner, but the team may feel it already has an option off the bench. Second-year pro Tristan da Silva is currently in the role that Oubre would covet if he came to Orlando and the Magic are really high on the German forward.
da Silva played 74 games (38 starts) for the Magic last season averaging 7.2 points per game. The Magic felt he shared a lot of qualities with Wagner, so his fit in the offense was quite sound for Orlando.
While da Silva was an old rookie, the 24-year-old should grow in his second season with the team. The Magic should give him a shot at making the playoff rotation before trying to find a replacement.
If da Silva takes a step back or proves that he cannot be trusted for the playoffs, it could make sense for the Magic to target a player like Oubre, who provides veteran experience on the wing.
Oubre, 29, averaged 15.1 points per game in 60 appearances for the Sixers last season, emerging as one of the better offensive options for the team. With VJ Edgecombe potentially piercing into his minutes, the 76ers might be looking for ways to move off of Oubre, who becomes a free agent next summer.
By midseason, if the Magic need a forward and the Sixers need to move off of Oubre, they could be a match made in heaven.
