Orlando Magic Praised in NBA Jersey Ranking
The Orlando Magic are donning new jerseys in the upcoming season to launch into a new era for the franchise.
The new jerseys pay homage to the past 36 years of the franchise's history while also offering a fresh look into what the future can hold. CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn ranked all 30 teams' primary jerseys and placed the Magic at No. 6.
"The Magic exploded out of the gates with some of the most beloved jerseys in history before slowly stripping away everything that made them iconic. Now we're back. Pinstripes. Stars. It's 1995 all over again. Well, maybe not quite," Quinn wrote.
"The font is streamlined in a way that's certainly more modern, but isn't quite as magical. My biggest complaint is the splotch of blue on the black pinstriped Statement Edition. The black pinstripes are probably the definitive Magic jersey, so if any of the originals should have been adapted faithfully, it should have been them. The blue is an immediate distraction on an already fairly busy design. Still, the Magic largely nailed this redesign. It's a substantial improvement on their last 20 years or so."
The Magic's rebrand caught a lot of attention earlier in the offseason and the team is hoping it will parlay into some excitement for the 2025-26 campaign.
The Magic are expected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference after acquiring Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies for four future first-round picks, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony.
Bane will join the young core that features Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs in hopes of building one of the top teams in the league.
The first time the Magic were relevant in the NBA three decades ago, they had the pinstripes and the star for the 'A' on the uniform. Now, they are bringing it back in hopes of bringing some "magic" back to Orlando.
