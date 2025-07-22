The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Could Sign Former Division Rival

The Orlando Magic might want to look towards a former foe for their final roster spot.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges looks to pass as he is defended by Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris. / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic have one spot left on their roster after signing Tyus Jones and Moe Wagner in free agency.

The team has 14 roster spots filled with one more remaining on the team.

For a team that desperately needs help with distance shooting, a player like former Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry could make a difference.

"The 34-year-old led the league with a 45.6 percent mark from three last season with the Charlotte Hornets and would have been even better had LaMelo Ball stayed healthy," Bleacher Report wrote.

"Curry made 53.8 percent of his threes off of passes from Ball, who was once again limited due to injuries and played just 47 games. Joining a championship-hopeful team with stars who can create open looks for Curry would bump up his efficiency even more.

"Outside of shooting, there's not a whole lot Curry brings to the table. He's a small guard who doesn't do much facilitating and isn't a plus on the defensive end. He'll also turn 35 in August."

Curry brings that playoff experience that the Magic could benefit from. He also has sharpshooter tendencies, which could come in handy if Orlando needs a scorer.

Curry isn't in a rush to sign with another team, so the Magic might be able to play the long game and stay patient when it comes to his free agency.

