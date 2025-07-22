Orlando Magic Could Target Former Lottery Pick This Offseason
The Orlando Magic have one of the best and most talented young cores in the league with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and others. As the franchise prepares a run for a championship, it doesn't hurt to add more youth, especially at the right price. It's been reported that Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey has been in "early trade chatter," by Clutch Points.
He was the fifth pick in the same draft class as Banchero in 2022. Ivey averaged 15.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in his first two seasons. The former Purdue prospect has proven to be one of the most talented young guards in the league. However, it all took a turn this past season when Ivey suffered a broken fibula in his left leg and proceeded to miss the rest of the year after 30 games played.
The 22-year-old's status in Detroit is uncertain given long-term fit and in search of upgrades that can take the team to the top of the Eastern Conference. Ivey would be an excellent pick-up for the Magic as a scorer and playmaker. Despite the small sample size, he averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, shot 46 percent from the field, and 40.9 percent from three-point range, all new career highs, along with four assists this past season.
The only minor downside for Ivey on the Magic is he'd come off the bench, but it might not be the worst thing given the team's contention status for next season. Also, the Indiana native would have the ball in his hands more with the second unit. Here's what a Magic-Ivey trade package could look like:
Magic get: Jaden Ivey
Pistons get: Jett Howard, Goga Bitadze, 2027 first-round pick, and 2029 second-round pick swap (Both Orlando's own)
Bitadze is a sixth-year veteran center who would immediately add size for the Pistons. Isaiah Stewert and Paul Reed are both lengthy but undersized. He'd be an immediate upgrade to the team's center depth. Howard hasn't been able to crack the Magic's rotation consistently and establish himself, but new scenery could be beneficial.
Ivey would boost the Magic's bench production, which ranked bottom half in points per game this past season, 35.8. He'll enter the final year of his rookie contract, and market value isn't too high, so he's in reach with a decent deal in return.
