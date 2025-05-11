Orlando Magic Could Trade For Eastern Conference Rising Star In New Mock Trade
The Orlando Magic need to make an offseason move for an offensive-minded guard if they want to stay within the win-now mentality.
In pursuit to build a stronger supporting cast around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic have been linked to several offensive threats this offseason.
An option the Magic should consider is Chicago Bulls guard Coby White.
White, 25, is coming off a career year with the Bulls, averaging 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game. With his offensive improvement and ability to stay relatively healthy over the past three seasons, he could make an immediate impact on a Magic team in need of offensive firepower.
The Magic could offer Jett Howard, Goga Bitadze, and a 2025 first-round pick (No. 25 via Denver Nuggets) in exchange for White.
Acquiring another first-round pick along with two young players could help jump-start the Bulls' rebuild, as they've made the playoffs just once in the past four seasons.
Former lottery pick, Howard, could benefit from a change of scenery after struggling to find his role in Orlando, averaging just 3.8 points and one rebound over two seasons.
Bitadze would give the Bulls a much-needed bruising presence in the paint after posting career highs with 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.
White, entering the final year of his deal, had a strong finish to the season, averaging 24.9 points and 4.1 assists over the final 25 games. This strong performance likely raised his price tag for an extension, which the rebuilding Bulls may be hesitant to meet.
