Orlando Magic Could Trade Former Lottery Pick Soon

The Orlando Magic could have trade interest in former lottery pick Jonathan Isaac.

The Orlando Magic are a team ready to take the plunge from the pretender to the contender conversation.

That was evidenced by trading for Desmond Bane and signing point guard Tyus Jones in free agency. However, they may have another move left. ClutchPoints suggested the idea of trading Jonathan Isaac in the near future.

"At 27, Isaac’s skill set hasn’t evolved much beyond elite defense and disruptive length. The Magic, meanwhile, are shifting into win-now mode with Bane joining Banchero, Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. Isaac’s offense doesn’t fit the mold for a top-seven playoff rotation piece. Also, his $15 million cap hit for 2025-26 looms large," ClutchPoints wrote.

"The good news for potential suitors? His restructured deal is extremely trade-friendly. With $25 million guaranteed in 2024 and descending guarantees through 2029, teams can acquire Isaac without committing to a long-term financial anchor. For Orlando, moving him would open both cap space and rotation minutes for more balanced two-way contributors."

While most of Isaac's tenure with the Magic has been defined by injuries, there is still a lot of promise with the 6-10 power forward. He's been with the Magic ever since they selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and the team has been with him through thick and thin.

After a gruesome knee injury suffered in the 2020 COVID bubble, Isaac sat out for nearly three seasons before getting back on the court. He played in 11 games to close out the 2022-23 campaign, but he has been pretty much fully healthy for each of the last two seasons.

Isaac has been used as a power forward and even a small ball center at times due to his defense, but his offense has left a little to be desired.

Isaac shot just over 25 percent from beyond the 3-point line last season, helping the Magic finish in 30th place out of 30 in percentage.

The Magic may want to swap Isaac out for someone with a better clip from distance without sacrificing too much defense.

That's not an easy task, so it might just be easier to develop from within and hope Isaac improves as a shooter.

