Orlando Magic Depth Could Leave Rookie Spending More Time In G League
Orlando Magic's first-round pick Jase Richardson displayed tons of promise in the Summer League. He averaged 16.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and shot 56 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range in two games played. It's a small sample size, but there's so much to be excited about. However, the chances he cracks the rotation aren't exactly in his favor.
The Magic's projected backcourt rotation features Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane, followed by Tyus Jones and Anthony Black off the bench, all established players and excellent defenders. Richardson would have to show star-level potential in training camp to take their minutes. The 25th pick could spend more time with the Osceola Magic, Orlando's G-League affiliate.
There's been a good number of first-round talent playing in the minors to continue their development. The most recent case was former third overall pick Reed Sheppard of the Houston Rockets. Richardson gets no benefits of sitting and watching games, so spending time in Osceola would be best for the rookie to get real basketball action.
The Magic have championship aspirations, which is another reason it'll be difficult for the Michigan State prospect to get playing time with the main team. Head coach Jamahl Mosley and his staff will go with players who are established, can defend at a high level, and fit the system.
Second-round pick Noah Penda is more than likely to crack the rotation as a backup power forward given veteran Jonathan Isaac's injury history. Richardson is bound to play in a couple of games, at least, but could get more reps in Osceola throughout next season.
