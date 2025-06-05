Orlando Magic Enter Sweepstakes for Franchise Altering Superstar
The Orlando Magic are one of the top young teams in the NBA. As the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder get ready to square off for their first title, Orlando should feel confident about its chances moving forward. However, back-to-back first-round exits and a struggling offense spell a crucial offseason for the front office. To reach the next level, it may be time for a big swing.
Headlining a summer full of potential star movement is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. Recently, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania provided an update on Durant's future.
"Conversations will now begin to pick up on a potential trade of Kevin Durant out of Phoenix," Charania said. "I'm told the Suns will work with Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman on a trade home. There's expected to be a robust market for him; 4 to 6 teams are seriously interested."
Despite entering the later stages of his career, Durant is still a 15-time All-Star and a prolific scorer. It will likely take a massive haul to acquire KD, but a swing of this caliber will immediately elevate Orlando's offense to where it needs to be for a deep playoff run. According to Bleacher Report, the Houston Rockets lead the sweepstakes.
"The Houston Rockets have been linked to Durant dating back to this season's trade deadline, and The Athletic's reported that the Suns have continued to try to send him to Texas, as sources , "Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant," it wrote.
A recent resurfacing of a video showing Durant working out with Paolo Banchero further fuels speculation the future Hall-of-Famer will end up in a Magic jersey.
