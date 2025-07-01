Orlando Magic Fans Believe Tyus Jones Makes Them A Contender In East
The Orlando Magic made another move to bolster their backcourt depth.
Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to a one-year and $7 million deal with the Magic, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. With the Magic in need of a steady lead guard to anchor their bench unit, Jones is expected to step into a clearly defined role as the team prepares for a potential championship push.
New Magic guard Desmond Bane reposted the news of Jones signing with the team alongside rapper Gunna’s song 'Back At It', a nod to their four years as teammates with the Memphis Grizzlies.
During the pair's time together, the Grizzlies were one of top teams in the Western Conference.
Magic fans are excited about Jones joining the team, with some emphasizing the move positions Orlando as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.
This past season, Jones averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from three. He's also a perennial leader in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Magic fans believe Jones could be the ideal backup to Jalen Suggs once he returns. At times last season, the team had to rely on veterans like Cory Joseph, a situation that with all due respect wasn’t exactly a winning formula for a deep playoff run.
Some fans are even comparing the acquisition of Jones to the Detroit Pistons’ addition of Dennis Schröder this past season. Fans are now estimating the Magic could be primed for a Pistons-like resurgence next year.
More Orlando Magic News
Orlando Magic Make Huge Addition Signing Tyus Jones To One-Year, $7 Million Deal
Orlando Magic Reportedly Interested In Top Free Agent Three-Point Shooter
Orlando Magic Could Trade For One Of These Three Stars This Offseason