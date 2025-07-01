The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Make Huge Addition Signing Tyus Jones To One-Year, $7 Million Deal

Nov 18, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) drives on Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half of an NBA game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Breaking: The Orlando Magic have addressed their need for a backup playmaker by signing unrestricted free agent Tyus Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

"Free agent guard Tyus Jones has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN," Charania wrote. "Magic officials negotiated the deal with Jones' agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management, which gives Jones a key role for the East contenders."

Jones was highly speculated to the Magic entering this offseason after the team declined the options of Gary Harris, Cory Joseph. Caleb Houstan and Moritz Wagner.

Jones is a sneaky great addition for the Magic as he's a low risk player to run the second unit as a highly efficient floor general and three-point shooter.

The two-time Sixth Man of the Year candidate averaged 10.2 points and 5.3 assists while committing just 1.1 turnovers last season.

He averages a career 7.7 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range.

Jones, 29, fits a roster in championship pursuit, where upgrading offense at the expense of defense was the goal to begin the offseason. He’s an immediate upgrade to the bench and a true facilitator, just one season after the Magic ranked last in assists and three-point percentage.

