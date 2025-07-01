The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Reportedly Interested In Top Free Agent Three-Point Shooter

Andrew Cherico

Mar 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are expected to take full advantage of free agency as they look to build on the acquisitions made earlier this offseason. Entering the summer, improving three-point shooting was the team’s top priority. While the additions of Desmond Bane and Jase Richardson are a step in the right direction, they are also expected to pursue Luke Kennard.

With free agency in full swing, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko recently reported Orlando could be in the mix for one of the top shooters on the market.

"Veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard is expected to receive interest from a host of playoff teams," Iko wrote. "Including the Rockets, Pistons, Pacers, Magic, Nuggets, Clippers and Knicks."

"The 29-year-old shot 43.3 percent from three on four attempts per game last season in Memphis," Iko added. "Is also an underrated playmaker who averaged 3.3 assists per game."

Kennard is receiving interest from teams positioning themselves for title contention. The unrestricted free agent averages a career 9.8 points and 2.3 assists while shooting an impressive 43.8 percent from the arc.

A potential lineup featuring Bane, Richardson and Kennard would directly address the Magic’s glaring need for shooting, after the team had just one player shoot above 37 percent from three-point range last season.

Having two veteran 40-percent shooters would open the floor and provide ideal spacing for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as they shoulder the scoring load.

