Orlando Magic In-Season Tournament Schedule Released
The Orlando Magic already announced exciting parts of their schedule, such as a preseason game against the Miami Heat in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and two regular season matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies overseas. However, more news has been released on what their year looks like, with dates on their In-Season Tournament matchups.
The Magic were placed in East Group B, which features the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Detroit Pistons. Given the current roster construction of all teams, they're the best among the group. If the Magic remain healthy, they have a strong chance to go undefeated and book a trip to Las Vegas for the Cup Bracket.
The Magic's In-Season Tournament schedule:
Nov 7th: vs. Boston Celtics
Nov 14th: vs. Brooklyn Nets
Nov 25th: at Philadelphia 76ers
Nov 28th: at Detroit Pistons
The Magic's trip to Philadelphia against the 76ers will be nationally televised on NBC and Peacock.
Last season, the Magic were in a similar group, but instead of the Celtics and Pistons, they were listed alongside the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks. They finished with a 3-1 record, with the only loss coming against the Knicks, and qualified for the quarterfinals. However, the Magic couldn't book their trip to Las Vegas after a brutal defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks, without stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
The Magic are a stronger team heading into next season and have a strong chance to bring home the franchise's first-ever NBA Cup.
