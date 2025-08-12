Orlando Magic Make Exciting Preseason Announcement
The Orlando Magic's offseason has been filled with tons of excitement and anticipation, not just with the revamped roster, but their schedule. It was already announced that the team will play two international games against the Memphis Grizzlies, in Germany and London. The Magic are gaining respect and attention from all over the league and it continues with a major event to begin the preseason.
In a collaborative press conference with the Miami Heat, both Florida franchises announced they will play an exhibition game in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Oct 4th. It's an exciting matchup for fans from the island to witness.
The Magic organization views itself as a championship contender next season, and to play three games outside of American soil adds testimony to how they're no longer up-and-coming, but have arrived.
A star duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will bring tremendous excitement to the game, along with the rest of the supporting cast.
The Magic, before the press conference, announced two home preseason games against the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans. It has recently been reported that there will be another matchup in Philadelphia against the 76ers on Oct 10th.
The full preseason schedule of the Magic:
- Oct 4th: at Miami Heat (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
- Oct 10th: at Philadelphia 76ers
- Oct 12th: vs. Miami Heat
- Oct 16th: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
The Magic's season is still a couple of months away, but so much to look forward to as it draws nearer. The roster is likely set, barring any trades or free agent signings, and it's ready to compete for a championship.
