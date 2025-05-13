Orlando Magic Labeled As Wildcards To Land Giannis Antetokounmpo
According to recent reports from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Giannis Antetokounmpo era with the Milwaukee Bucks could be ending.
Many teams are expected to do everything possible to acquire the two-time MVP.
The Orlando Magic are linked to the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes because the amount of young pieces and future picks they own.
Some potential trade options the Magic could include, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and a mix of future first-round picks.
A trade of this magnitude would dismantle the future, but would make them instant championship contenders with a duo of Paolo Banchero and Antetokounmpo.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley said the Magic should take the opportunity to win now.
"While the Magic could stay on the slow-and-steady developmental path with [Franz] Wagner and Paolo Banchero leading the way," Buckley wrote. "There's no guarantee that route will ever lead to contention. You know what could, though? Addressing Orlando's scoring shortage with one of the league's premier point producers and still enhancing what's already an elite defense. If the Magic managed to navigate their spacing concerns, they'd have a pair of jumbo-sized mismatches in Antetokounmpo and Banchero, both of whom are comfortable (and competent in) creating chances for others."
"Let's be honest," Buckley added. "Who needs to be talked into the idea of adding Antetokounmpo? He's a generational talent on both ends of the floor, not to mention a champion who could show the remainder of this young core what it takes to climb that mountain."
ESPN Insider Bobby Marks labels the Magic as wildcards to land the "Greek Freak" because of limited cap space, but acknowledges their future picks could play a huge factor.
"The cost to keep this roster intact is set to get expensive," Marks said. "With Year 1 Franz Wagner's and Jalen Suggs' extensions set to begin, the Magic are not only over the luxury tax by $19 million but are $11 million above the first apron and $1 million below the second. The projection includes both first-round picks in June's draft."
"The Magic have six tradable first-rounders in the next eight years," Marks noted. "They have the more favorable 2026 first-round swap of their own and less favorable Phoenix or Washington (if 1-8). Orlando has 15 second-rounders available."
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com