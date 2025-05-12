Orlando Magic Legend Shaquille O'Neal Ranks Highly On Exclusive List
When Shaquille O'Neal was drafted No. 1 in the 1992 NBA Draft, he was labeled a generational talent and quickly transformed the young franchise into a championship contender.
The Magic have a successful history with No. 1 picks, but O'Neal changed the franchise's trajectory. He helped Orlando reach their first playoff appearance and NBA Finals, while also earning four All-Star selections.
In a recent article by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report he ranked the 10 best No. 1 picks in NBA history, placing O'Neal at No. 5.
"If O'Neal wasn't the most physically dominant player to ever grace the NBA hardwood," Buckley wrote. "Then he was on a very short list of overpowered elites. Get him the ball anywhere near the basket, and it was, in his words, 'barbecue chicken.' "
A long list of career accolades and arguably the most dominant player of all-time, Buckley added that some still think O'Neal could've accomplished more.
"The fact he had just one MVP award to his name feels like one of the league's biggest peculiarities," Buckley said. "Over the first 13 seasons of his career, he averaged 26.7 points on 57.9 percent shooting, 12 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 blocks. He was basically penciled onto MVP ballots and All-NBA rosters as soon as the seasons tipped. Perhaps this is the best way to sum up O'Neal's career: He won four rings, made 14 All-NBA teams (eight as a first-teamer) and had eight top-five finishes in MVP voting, and folks still wondered whether he underachieved. He was simply unstoppable."
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com