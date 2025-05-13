Post-Lottery Mock Draft Predicts Orlando Magic Selecting Pure Offensive Threats
As the NBA Draft Lottery has recently concluded, the league is shaken up.
With just a 1.8 percent chance, the Dallas Mavericks secured the No. 1 overall pick.
This outcome has shifted the entire dynamic of the draft, including possible picks for the Orlando Magic.
In the latest mock draft from Yahoo Sports senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor, the Magic are projected to load up on much-needed offensive firepower.
With the No. 16 pick, Orlando could select Connecticut forward Liam McNeeley.
The 6-foot-7 freshman carried the offensive load for UConn, averaging 14.5 points and 6 rebounds. After being recognized for his shooting abilities, he had a down year for efficiency at just 31.7 percent from three-point range. It's important to note his low efficiency could be a result of an increased role.
O'Connor believes McNeeley can develop strongly on the Magic.
"The Magic ranked 25th in 3-point attempts and last in percentage," O'Connor said. "It’d be a shocker if they didn’t draft someone who can shoot at this spot. McNeeley is a sharpshooting wing with superb instincts moving with the ball, and the touch to splash from deep ranges. Though he doesn’t project as a primary shot creator, his feel as a connective passer gives him the skill to fit into any type of offense."
Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford is projected to be selected with the No. 25 pick.
Pettiford, a 6-foot-1 freshman guard, makes up for his smaller frame with his offensive touch and strong playmaking ability. He averaged 11.1 points on 36.6 percent shooting from three-point range, along with three assists per game.
The Magic has expressed the need for more offense, but they know it comes at the cost of defense.
"Pettiford is a combo guard with a sniper’s touch," O'Connor wrote. "Raining 3s and lethal floaters while flashing playmaking savvy and a bulldog mentality on both ends. But his smaller size means he’ll need to clean up his shot selection and decision-making to max out his game at the next level. In Orlando, those flaws could be masked since he’d have size in the backcourt next to him with Jalen Suggs and length across every other position."
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com