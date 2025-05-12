Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. Looks To Improve In One Key Area
The Orlando Magic dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season, forcing other players to help the team stay afloat in the standings.
One of those players, Wendell Carter Jr., appeared in 68 games this season, the most of his seven-year career, but said in a recent interview he didn’t make as much of an impact as he had hoped.
"It could have been better," Carter Jr. said. "As a competitor, you always feel like you can be better. I battled through some injuries that a lot of people don't even know about. Just wanting to be here for this team, for my teammates, for this organization, but definitely wrong for improvement. Going into the off season, where I don't have to worry about getting any surgeries or anything, definitely going to take some time to really get my body, my mind, my spirit, everything back on track, because last year, I wasn't able to really use my offseason like I wanted to."
Carter Jr., 26, experienced a down year from three-point range, shooting just 23.4 percent after hitting 37.4 percent the season prior. He knows he needs to return to that form this offseason.
"Increase my game offensively," Carter Jr. commented. "Just continue to build my personal bag. What many would say, become that knockdown shooter I was a year or two ago. Be in the best shape of my life. Really hitting the ground running, getting myself to recover a little bit. Understanding that it's a lot of goals that I have for myself going into this next season. Being able to play in those many games as possible, also being at the top of my game for every game."
MORE MAGIC COVERAGE
Orlando Magic Could Trade For Eastern Conference Rising Star In New Mock Trade
Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Ranks Highly Among Most Untouchable Players
Aaron Gordon Transitions From Orlando Magic Dunk King To Clutch Shooter
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com