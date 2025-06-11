Orlando Magic Land Former Lottery Pick In New Trade Proposal
The Orlando Magic's front office will need to prepare a trade package if it wants to make any significant moves this summer. The organization has plenty to offer, including two first-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft. In a recent trade proposal, Atlanta Hawks On SI pinned Orlando to a three-team trade involving Atlanta and the Utah Jazz.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Goga Bitazde, Svi Mykhailiuk
Orlando Magic Receive: Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, 2027 2nd round pick (via CLE, from ATL)
Utah Jazz Receive: Jonathan Isaac, Georges Niang, Gary Harris, 2025 1st round pick (via ORL, #16)
"Adding Sexton to their backcourt would both improve their depth and their starting lineup," it wrote. "Considering that the Magic finished both the regular season and postseason as one of the least effective offenses despite having two 20+ points per game scorers on solid efficiency in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero speaks to how bad their spacing has been."
Entering the final season of a four-year deal, Sexton brings tremendous value to the Magic without breaking the bank. The 2018 No. 8 pick is averaging 18.8 points over seven seasons and just shot a career-best 40.6 percent from deep. At 26 years old, Sexton is a high-motor player who fits the youthful core in Orlando.
After averaging a career-high 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds, Walker Kessler has transformed into a walking double-double. Moreover, Kessler is averaging 2.4 blocks a game for his career. The scoring production and two-way availability Sexton and Kessler provide should entice Jeff Weltman to pick up the phone.
