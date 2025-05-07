Orlando Magic Linked To Promising Young Center, But There's A Risk
A recent mock trade has the Orlando Magic acquiring a new frontcourt piece.
Zach Roberts of the Charlotte Hornets on SI proposed a trade that sends Hornets center Mark Williams to Orlando in exchange for Anthony Black and multiple second-round picks.
"In this deal, the Hornets would send Williams and a 2031 second-round pick (Charlotte's own) for Anthony Black and a bevy of second-round picks," Roberts wrote. "Black is a decent, young player, but he's not on Williams' level. The Magic would send their 2026 and 2027 second-round picks as well as Washington's 2028 and New Orleans' 2030 second-rounders."
"This gives the Magic some much-needed offense, and it gives the Hornets a young shooting guard, which is what they need. The Hornets do get worse in this trade, but that's why the Magic, who have a ton of second-round picks, can afford to send a boatload of them to Charlotte," he added.
Williams averaged a double-double in his age-23 season. However, health is the underlying concern, as Williams played just 44 games.
Moreover, Williams was supposed to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, but the deal was nixed after he failed his physical.
The Magic dealt with various injuries last season, and acquiring Williams adds to that risk. The organization also needs perimeter help, which Williams doesn't provide.
Anthony Black has displayed improvement during his time with Orlando and has shown two-way capabilities. Jeff Weltman and the front office must decide if it's worth sacrificing Black and picks to take a chance on Williams.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com