Orlando Magic Pinned To Central Florida Native In New Mock Draft

Don Strouble

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) warms up before game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Instead of going for one-and-done prospects not yet in their 20s, the Orlando Magic may choose experience over youth in the upcoming NBA Draft. Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr., 22, and Colorado State guard Nique Clifford, 23, are players to watch. Now, Auburn's Johni Broome enters the fold.

Broome, 22, was recently named as a draft candidate for the Magic by NBA.com.

"Broome has ties to Florida, having grown up in Plant City, which is part of the Tampa Bay area. He played three years at Auburn after two at Morehead State," it wrote. "He’s very skilled, has an extremely high basketball IQ, is very physical and has remarkably good timing when it comes to contesting and blocking shots on defense, which all made him one of the best college players in 2024-25."

Touting a five-year collegiate resume with 168 games played, Broome's experience is an advantage. Last season was his best, as the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds. Broome is also an elite rim protector, averaging 2.5 blocks over five seasons.

One of Broome's major flaws lies in his perimeter shooting. Broome's average from the arc is 30.2 percent despite not taking many attempts. Orlando is already one of the bigger teams in the league, and it can't afford another player in the frontcourt who can't shoot.

Shooting is something Broome plans to improve.

"I'm going to continue to do the little things, as well as add shooting, Broome said at the NBA Draft Combine.

