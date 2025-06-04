Latest Mock Draft Pins Former Gatorade Player Of the Year To Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic enter the 2025 NBA Draft with two first-round picks, with one specific area to address.
The franchise needs to redirect its offensive shortcomings, leading to speculation that the front office may select a variety of players. In a draft class full of teenage one-and-done athletes, the Magic might take a swing at someone with more experience. A recent Bleacher Report mock draft has Orlando selecting Colorado State forward Nique Clifford.
The article wrote:
"Nique Clifford should draw interest from teams that are prioritizing prospects that can provide instant minutes and versatility. A 23-year-old won't be for everyone, but between his age, broad shoulders, shotmaking diversity, playmaking IQ, excellent rebounding numbers and experience playing different roles, Clifford should look like an NBA-ready forward with an adaptable game."
Clifford has drawn comparisons to Phoenix Suns forward Cody Martin, doing the little things right and checking off the intangible boxes. He might not be the most flashy prospect, but a wealth of experience gives him a better chance of being ready to contribute immediately at the next level.
In a recent Draft Combine interview, Clifford talked about what he brings to the table.
"Versatility, I feel like I can score at three levels, I can playmake, I can rebound the ball, defend," Clifford said. "Whatever a team asks of me, I feel like I'm capable of doing."
Clifford is coming off a career season, nearly averaging a double-double with 18.9 points and 9.6 rebounds over 36 games.
