Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Predicted To Land On Contender After Being Dumped
The acquisition of Desmond Bane changed the dynamic of the Orlando Magic's guard depth. After giving up Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to acquire Bane, the organization declined the team options of Gary Harris and Cory Joseph. Now that Harris is back on the free agent market, The Athletic's John Hollinger is predicting he will fill out the roster of a contending team.
"Here's a player whom contenders are likely doing homework on, with the trade for Desmond Bane cementing Orlando's decision to decline Harris' $7.5 million team option for this coming season," Hollinger wrote. "Harris is the type of low-usage 3-and-D guard that teams in the contender class eye to fill out their rotation, even if he's a less impactful version of his prime self."
After averaging 11.2 points in his first full season with the Magic, Harris' impact declined over the last three seasons. Harris is coming off averaging just three points, the lowest mark of his 11-year career.
The acquisition of Bane and the ascension of Anthony Black made Harris the odd man out. However, Harris, 30, still has plenty of time to return to form as a solid perimeter shooter. He can be a valuable veteran piece for any team in the playoff picture without requiring a significant contract.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard