Orlando Magic Predicted To Draft Prospect With Franz Wagner Similarities
The Orlando Magic have two chances in the first round to improve the roster with the No. 16 and No. 25 pick. With a top-ranking defense already in place, it's time for the franchise to acquire pieces to bolster the offense. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and the front office may look to BYU's Egor Demin to fill the need.
NBA.com recently linked Demin to Orlando, citing comparisons to forward Franz Wagner.
"First, with Demin, who played for Real Madrid before going to BYU, many have compared him to Franz. At 6-foot-9, he has an incredible feel for the game and makes hard passes look easy," it wrote. "As a freshman this past season with the Cougars, he ranked third in the Big 12 in assists with 180 of them. In his very first college game, which was against Central Arkansas, he dished out a season-best 11 assists."
In one season at BYU, Demin averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 assists to aid the Cougars in making the Sweet 16. In a recent interview at the NBA Draft Combine, Demin listed Wagner as an inspiration for his game.
“I have several guys I am looking at the most,” Demin said. “It’s more of just taking pieces of as many players as I can. Having the most efficient things for my style of the game. Right now, I am studying a lot of Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner, Luka (Doncic), Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) and Deni Avdija.
"Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner and Deni Avdija are probably more specific to me," Demin added.
