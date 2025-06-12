Orlando Magic Predicted To Make BlockBuster Trade For All-Star Guard
The Orlando Magic have a crucial offseason ahead of them. It could be the organization's best chance to land a significant upgrade before the roster becomes too expensive. If Orlando decides to take a big swing this summer, it could target Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
Ball has been a recurring name for the Magic. Recently, Bleacher Report reconnected him with the organization.
"The Orlando Magic might only be an offensive star away from contention in the wide-open East, and LaMelo Ball—for all his issues with durability and defense—can absolutely produce points," it wrote. "Imagine what he could do for a squad that already has Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, not to mention defensive backcourt dynamo Jalen Suggs to handle the opposing matchups Ball can't."
"Orlando wasn't nearly ambitious enough in its pursuit of offense last summer, and it sank from in offensive rating as a result. Ball would be a bold but necessary upgrade," it added.
Ball played just 47 games last season, but that didn't stop him from averaging a career-high 25.2 points. Moreover, he can distribute effectively. Ball is averaging 7.4 assists over five seasons, and adding him next to Banchero and Wagner gives them more off-ball opportunities to flourish.
The cost of acquiring Ball is the obstacle. Orlando will likely have to part with a key player such as Suggs while also sacrificing draft capital. However, it's the price to pay for a major roster upgrade.
