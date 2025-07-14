ESPN Insider Sets High Bar For Orlando Magic Win Total This Season
The Orlando Magic were among the most aggressive teams this offseason, making a series of offensive-focused additions aimed at positioning themselves for title contention. One overlooked aspect of their moves in the trade for Desmond Bane was their ability to add scoring without sacrificing defense or youth. Given Bane’s fit within the offense, it’s easy to envision the team’s three-point shooting improving alongside the continued growth of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
ESPN writer Chris Herring recently ranked the Magic as a team on the cusp of championship contention after reloading with talent and preparing to rise in an open Eastern Conference.
"If there was a team casting the first stone following the Tatum injury," Herring wrote. "One that seemed to ensure next season would be a wide-open one in the East -- it was the Magic who stepped forward by moving Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and a whopping four first-round picks to the Grizzlies for star Bane. It's undoubtedly a big swing, but if ever there was a time to try to make the leap, it's now."
Following strong showings in Summer League, rookies Jase Richardson and Noah Penda could make early contributions in their respective roles. Richardson as a shot creator and Penda as an athletic defender. Their development, combined with the continued growth of the core, should position the Magic as immediate contenders.
"Orlando, with its dominant defense and lackluster perimeter shooting, looked dangerous last season when it wasn't dealing with injuries to Banchero, Wagner and Jalen Suggs," Herring said. "Adding the sharpshooting Bane gives the club a clear top four and more spacing for opponents to defend. If they're healthy, there's no reason the Magic should finish with fewer than 50 wins next season."
