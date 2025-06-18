Orlando Magic Rumored To Draft Cole Anthony Replacement In Second Round
The Orlando Magic moved on from Cole Anthony last week as part of a blockbuster trade to acquire Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. Averaging 12.5 points in five seasons with Orlando, Anthony established himself as a reliable reserve. With Anthony gone, the Magic have a chance in the NBA draft to replace him with a similar prospect.
In a recent mock draft, Bleacher Report predicted Orlando would select West Virginia point guard Javon Small while also comparing him to Anthony.
"Scouts sound interested in Javon Small, whose production has drawn more attention to his shotmaking and playmaking," it wrote. "Tough shots off the dribble can hurt his efficiency, but an NBA team could see his creation, downhill game and confidence around the perimeter working for a bench-spark role."
Small comes to the NBA with four years of collegiate experience, and his production increased each season. Last year Small averaged a career-high 18.6 points and 1.5 steals en route to an All-Big 12 First-Team selection.
Small's two-way capabilities will pair nicely with coach Jamahl Mosleys defensive philosophy. At the NBA Draft combine, Small highlighted his do-it-all capabilities.
"Just trying to prove that I can play at the next level after college," Small said. "I'm gonna prove that I'm a defensive guard that can score the ball and also get my teammates involved; just trying to showcase a little bit of everything."
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard