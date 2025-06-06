Orlando Magic Rumored To Make $19 Million Trade To Help Paolo Banchero
The Orlando Magic face the complex reality of being handicapped by limited finances as they head into the summer. The front office will need to get creative with trades to upgrade the roster. Luckily, it has several quality players to choose from without breaking the bank. One such name is Utah Jazz point guard Colin Sexton.
According to Utah Jazz On SI, Orlando is first on the list of teams who should enter negotiations to acquire the former first-round pick.
"The biggest issue with the Magic would be overcoming their cap hurdles. Due to their newest extensions to Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner giving them each over $35 million annually, Orlando is a bit handicapped when it comes to working around bumps that may arise financially, but if the Jazz matched Sexton's expiring $20 million with Cole Anthony's $13 million and another player, there might be enough traction to make a move come to form," it wrote.
Sexton was selected with the No. 8 pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. The former Alabama standout spent four seasons with the Cavs before being dealt to Utah in a blockbuster trade that brought Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland in his place.
Sexton is a highly athletic guard who displays a relentless motor and an ability to score at will. He has averaged 18.8 points in seven seasons and shot a career-high 40.6 percent from the perimeter in 2024-25. Sexton's ability to get a bucket at all three levels makes defenses respect him, which in turn provides more opportunities for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
