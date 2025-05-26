3 Potential Trade Suitors for Utah Jazz's Collin Sexton
It seems like with each passing offseason and every February trade deadline, Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton always finds his way into some lingering trade buzz and rumors that eventually subside, keeping him on the roster as one of the most fun and exciting pieces to watch on the floor on a nightly basis.
But in an unpredictable offseason like the Jazz could embark on this summer, could it finally be the time we see Sexton shipped out of Utah?
That remains to be seen, but in the event Sexton does end up as a hot commodity on the trade market, there might be three potential teams to watch in the mix for a trade involving the Jazz guard as a major addition in their backcourt.
Sexton comes off a super strong season in Utah, averaging a consistent 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 63 games played. So if the Jazz don't get an offer they truly love, that could keep him in town for at least one more year, effectively hitting unrestricted free agency later next summer.
However, today, we're living in a world where the Jazz are looking to trade Collin Sexton, so here are three teams to keep an eye on as a potential suitor in the mix for a deal:
Orlando Magic
While the Orlando Magic did enough last season to squeak their way into the Eastern Conference Playoffs as a seventh-seed, this is still a roster that needs to make a few key improvements to take that next step as a true contending threat, and a lot of those woes reside on the offensive side of the ball.
The biggest issue with the Magic would be overcoming their cap hurdles. Due to their newest extensions to Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner giving them each over $35 million annually, Orlando is a bit handicapped when it comes to working around bumps that may arise financially, but if the Jazz matched Sexton's expiring $20 million with Cole Anthony's $13 million and another player, there might be enough traction to make a move come to form.
Detroit Pistons
A team with a bit more cap flexibility that could look into Sexton's services could be the Detroit Pistons. After a strong postseason outing that still ended in a first-round exit, this front office be looking to add another offensive boost for the year ahead that can complement Cade Cunningham and this defensive-focused team.
Sexton could be just the player for that, as he's proven to be both an on and off-ball threat offensively during his time in Utah to elevate into a strong three-level scoring guard, and could factor in nicely within a backcourt of Cunningham, a recovering Jaden Ivey, Marcus Sasser, and potentially Malik Beasley if he decides to re-sign in Detroit this offseason.
The Pistons have the means to make the move happen, but it remains to be seen how much they'd be willing to invest in a talent like Sexton preparing to be on an expiring contract.
Milwaukee Bucks
Situationally, the Milwaukee Bucks could be one of the best spots Sexton could find himself next season, in the event Utah were looking to make a deal for him. With the likely absence of Damian Lillard across most of the coming year with an Achilles injury, this team could be primed to take a deep look at the guard market this offseason to give Giannis Antetokounmpo a serviceable supporting cast in the backcourt while his All-Star teammate is out.
Sexton, as a one-year rental for the Bucks, may be worth the investment. Sexton's versatile enough of a guard to play next to a talent like Giannis, while also being able to apply himself as a spark plug, lead scorer in the second unit if need be. For Milwaukee, at the right price, he makes a ton of sense.
The Bucks are a bit cap-constrained and asset-deprived that could prove detrimental in a potential bidding war for Sexton, but if the Jazz can finesse their way to a future draft asset or two in the mix of a deal like this, that could be a move Danny Ainge can't say no to.