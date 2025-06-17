Newly Acquired Desmond Bane Discusses Championship Hopes For Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman officially ended the rebuild acquiring Desmond Bane. Despite trading four first-round picks, with a core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Bane, there is a belief the chance to contend for a title was timed perfectly.
Bane commented the timing of the trade made sense, explaining the picks will likely lose value as the Magic compete for a championship in his introductory press conference.
"This is the time to win," Bane said. "It's pretty much as simple as that. If we do what we're supposed to do, not to say the picks were invaluable, but they would have fell. We have a lot of talent at the top of the roster. I think it's a perfect time for the organization to do what they did ... I don't see why not. I haven't been in the East, so I can't speak to it as much. But if you just look at our roster and our team, we stack up right there with anybody."
Bane, 26, reflected on his experiences saying it's extremely difficult to win it all, but expressed willingness to do whatever it takes as a leader to help reach their goals.
"It's extremely hard to win this league," Bane said. "Especially win at a high level. It starts with your process. The way you approach your workouts, the way you approach what you're eating, how you're sleeping, all those things are extremely important on the path to success. I'm sure they already have a lot of that, but I'm gonna come in here and stick to my roots and hopefully lead by example."
"I think it's no secret that you have to be a good defensive team to get to where we're trying to get to," Bane added. So I'm going to fully embrace it, embody it, and like I said, whatever the team needs to win, I'm more than willing and capable."
