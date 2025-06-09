Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley Reveals Crucial Message Sent Before NBA Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers met in the NBA Finals last week as each organization looks to capture its first championship. Indiana defied the odds and emerged from a stacked Eastern Conference, displaying unforeseen openness in the league. As the Pacers continue their magical run, Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley is instilling title hopes in his team.
"I did send a text out after they won the conference just to let our guys understand and know, like, we are close and we're capable," Mosley said in an appearance on "The Starting Lineup" with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine. "And it's gonna take a great offseason body of work for everybody improving; continuing to come together."
Indiana struggled in the beginning of the season, starting 16-18 before catching fire after the holidays on their historic playoff run. Meanwhile, favorites like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics fell apart.
The Pacers' ability to bounce back from a slow start and make a run illustrates the importance of the regular season in Mosley's eyes.
"I do believe it's wide open, you know, you have a lot of teams that had injuries, you have a lot of teams that are just coming together," Mosley said. "And there's gonna be some changes, but it just shows the importance of the regular season and hitting a great stride at the right time. You look at these teams who were hot throughout the year, and then they fade off."
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard