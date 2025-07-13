Orlando Magic's Desmond Bane To Handle Key Role Outside Of Scoring
The Orlando Magic signed Desmond Bane to provide outside shooting and defense. That is the main reason they traded for him from the Memphis Grizzlies: to add offense alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. But there is another reason he is expected to fill another role this season.
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem pointed it out while speaking with Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on ESPN during the NBA Summer League. The Magic plan to use Bane as a facilitator as well because of how he played last year when Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was out of the lineup.
"Desmond had a lot of experience handling the ball with Ja out," Haslem said. "He got better at it. I saw it. They were able to win a couple games. He got comfortable doing it."
Mosley confirmed this. He even had conversations with Jamie Dixon, who was Bane's coach at TCU.
"I talked to Des' college coach," Mosley said. "He played point some in college so when he got the ball in his hands in Memphis when Ja was out, he was able to control that offense and understand what he needed to do. The biggest part for our guys is you want decision-makers. You want guys who can make the right play at the right time for their teams. When you have that point guard mentality, you're able to get others involved in the right way."
