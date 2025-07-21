Orlando Magic's German Duo Make Official Roster for EuroBasket
EuroBasket is about a month away as countries continue to finalize and announce their rosters. Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze had already made the team for his home country, Georgia, but will now face a couple of familiar faces on the other side of the competition.
Wing duo Franz Wagner and Tristan Da Silva will represent Germany in the event. It's a different level of honor for European players to play for their country. They'll partake crucial roles as the team looks to bring back gold once again.
Wagner is familiar with the level of competition and stage as he played in the FIBA Basketball World Cup a couple of years ago. He averaged 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, three assists, and shot 42.9 percent from the field. This will be a massive opportunity for the German native as he looks to grow his game, especially as a three-point shooter. Wagner shot below 30 percent the last couple of NBA seasons. He mainly works inside the arc, but if that long-range shot starts to fall for him, it opens more easier looks at the rim.
This will be a great new experience for Da Silva after he wrapped up his rookie season, averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot 41.2 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from three-point range. Same as Wagner, the 23-year-old forward has a chance to grow his game and improve for next season. He may get more open looks, which would benefit the Magic and his development.
The young wings will put on a great show for Germany and prepare for a long run at the Gold medal. The team is placed in Group B, which includes Lithuania. Montenegro, Finland, Great Britain, and Sweden.
It will be a tough task but nothing the Magic duo can't handle.
