Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs Shows Love For Hailey Van Lith
Orlando Magic shooting guard Jalen Suggs has evolved into a key piece of an ascending young roster. Despite being limited to 35 games due to a season-ending knee injury, Suggs managed to post career-high numbers in 2024-25. A driving inspiration for Suggs and his growth has been his girlfriend, Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith.
Recently appearing on Sports Center, Suggs commented on Van Lith's rookie season in the WNBA.
"It's been really cool, it's made me become very reflective on my rookie year and my journey throughout my own path in the league," Suggs said. "Watching her take it on has been motivating as well, honestly. She's, I think, one of the purest competitors that I've ever met, I've ever been around."
"She pushes me to embrace that side of myself as well," Suggs added. "But seeing her maneuver just being a rookie, seeing a new situation, new team, different pace of basketball, and being a pro in all her moments has been really cool and us bouncing off of each other,I think, has been great for both of our growth."
After being a five-year staple at TCU, Chicago selected Van Lith with the 11th pick in the NBA draft. In eight games, Van Lith is averaging 5.3 points while shooting 42.4 percent from the field. On Sunday, she scored a career-high 16 points in a win over the Connecticut Sun.
