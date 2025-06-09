Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley Gets Brutally Honest Ahead Of Free Agency
The injury bug derailed what was otherwise a promising season for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25. The franchise lost Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner for 58 combined games, and Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner suffered season-ending knee injuries. Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley acknowledges the challenges posed by health issues and believes they shouldn't dictate offseason plans.
Appearing recently on "The Starting Lineup" with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine, Mosley reflected on the season.
"You go down the line; we had a lot of guys in and out of the lineup throughout the year. So what we looked at, it was like multiple seasons in one," Mosley said. "I think we found a way to balance that out, obviously got into the Play In, and then into the first round against Boston. Part of those were some reasons why, but we always talk about not having excuses, and I think our guys did a great job of staying the course throughout the year no matter what was happening to us."
With free agency on the horizon, Mosley highlighted the importance of balance.
"You know, you have to balance it out; you don't want to overreact to things because you don't have Jalen, you don't have Moe, you don't have your guys in there," Mosley said. "So you have to balance exactly what do you go get, what do you need, and you try to take a step all the way back, cause when we were healthy there was some things that we had that we were very capable of doing, but there's also always need for improvement no matter what you do in every offseason."
